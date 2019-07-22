  • search
    Mumbai: Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Bandra; many feared trapped

    Mumbai, July 22: A fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL building) which is located in KC Marg, near the Bandra fire station in Bandra West, Mumbai at 3.10pm on Monday. While no injuries have been reported yet, a number of people are trapped on upper floors of the ten-storey building. 14 fire engines are at the spot to douse the fire.

    According to reports, it is a Level-3 fire which was declared by Mumbai Fire Department. The fire was confined on the third and fourth floor in ground plus upper nine floored building.

    Mumbai: Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Bandra
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Fire breaks out at Delhi's Kidwai Bhavan, 8 fire engines on spot

    A Fire fighting team was despatched to the spot and rescue operations are in process.

    Chief Fire officer P Rahangdale said, "The entire building is smoke logged, and few people are reportedly trapped on upper floors. Rescue and fire fighting operations are going on."

    Fire-related incidents in Mumbai have been unfortunately common in recent times.

    Just last week, a fire had erupted on the third floor of a three-storey building near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. The most infamous incident related to fire, however, was when a blaze had engulfed a rooftop bar back in December of 2017 in which at least 14 people had lost their lives.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    fire mumbai

