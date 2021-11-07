Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT summons, saying he has 'mild fever'

Nawab Malik on Sameer Wankhede moving out of Aryan case: This is just the beginning

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 07: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday summoned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for questioning in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-cruise-case.

The starkid has told NCB that he is suffering from a mild fever, therefore he won't appear today and will come the day after tomorrow.

"Aryan Khan was called to the NCB for questioning today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming," said a NCB Officer.

The agency has already summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both have reached the NCB office today.

The SIT team recently took over six cases, including Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case that were being led by the agency's zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. Reportedly, it is 'routine procedure' to summon accused after a new team comes in.

The team will probe the six cases, which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages, the NCB had said on Friday.

NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede said he was not an investigating officer of these cases, adding that he was a supervisory officer as a zonal director and his role will continue to be the same.

The NCB had arrested Aryan and at least 19 others last month.

Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in this case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation.