Mumbai drugs case: Summoned for 3rd Time, Ananya Pandey yet to arrive at NCB office for her questioning

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 25: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday to record statement in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case, sources said on Friday.

This is for the third day in a row that Ananya appeared before the central agency.

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan is arrested along with 19 others.

During the investigation the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday, the sources said.

The NCB officials want to get some more information about the chats, following which she was summoned to the office on Thursday. She was questioned by the agency officials for around two hours on Thursday, they said.

The NCB had seized Ananya's laptop and mobile phone on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old drug peddler was brought to the NCB office for questioning in the early hours of Friday, they said.