Mumbai Drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Mumbai, Oct 7: A court on Thursday denied bail for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drugs case and sent Aryan along with seven others to 14-day judicial custody.

Khan's legal counsel filed an application for the interim bail after the verdict was out and it will be heard on Friday at 11 am, the Esplanade Magistrate said. Aryan Khan and others will have to spend their night at the NCB office as the jail will not admit people without RT-PCR tests and vaccine details.

However, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought an extension of their NCB custody stating the investigation was making progress and it required Arya's custody to establish the links with the gang, but the request was not granted.

"As per the submissions made by the prosecution, they want to confront Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant with Achit Kumar who was arrested recently. I don't do not want to go into that aspect and discuss the fact that why despite a statement given on the first day itself, they arrested Achit now...Each remand cannot be given NCB custody going through the investigations. Considering of the past custody given. No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time was given to the agency," the judge said as per Hindustan Times.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought an extension of remand till October 11. With inputs from PTI

