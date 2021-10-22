Mumbai Drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Mumbai, Oct 22: Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday and Friday in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, refuted the allegations of consuming and supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," news agency ANI quotes sources as saying.

Ananya Pandey informed the anti-drug agency that she has neither consumed nor supplied it, the sources add.

Based on the WhatsApp chat recovered from Aryan Khan in connection with the seizure of banned drugs, the NCB had issued summons to appear before it.

On 2 October, the NCB conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruise Ship off the Mumbai coast on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on board and arrested Aryan Khan along with seven others.

Since then, a total of 20 people have been arrested.

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant. The accused were not produced before the court physically or through video conference.

Aryan Khan's bail application will come up for hearing on October 26 at the Bombay High Court.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 14:48 [IST]