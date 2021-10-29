YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan gets bail, Bombay HC to dictate detailed order today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 29: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

    Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan gets bail, Bombay HC to dictate detailed order today

    Justice Sambre said he will pass detailed orders by today evening. The legal team of the 23-year-old, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday. Aryan Khan will walk out of the jail likely by today or tomorrow.

    Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

    Since Aryan Khan's arrest, Shah Rukh Khan has continued to receive support from his fans and some colleagues in the industry while most of the big players of Bollywood have maintained silence on the issue.

    More ARYAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    Aryan Khan

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X