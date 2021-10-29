Aryan Khan gets bail: Here is how Bollywood celebrates the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan gets bail, Bombay HC to dictate detailed order today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 29: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Justice Sambre said he will pass detailed orders by today evening. The legal team of the 23-year-old, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday. Aryan Khan will walk out of the jail likely by today or tomorrow.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Since Aryan Khan's arrest, Shah Rukh Khan has continued to receive support from his fans and some colleagues in the industry while most of the big players of Bollywood have maintained silence on the issue.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 9:36 [IST]