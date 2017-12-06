Mumbai businesswoman files complaint against Dawood

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A businesswoman from Khar in Mumbai has filed a case against Dawood Ibrahim and several other gangsters in connection with a Rs 1 crore extortion case.

Dawood Ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim

The case which was also filed against Dawood's close aide Chhota Shakeel has been registered by the Khar police. The complainant Shabnam Shaikh who runs a garment business had also filed a complaint in October against a caller who had identified himself as the bodyguard of a Bollywood actor.

She said that on November 3 she had received a call from Karachi from a person who demanded Rs 1 crore on behalf of Shakeel and Dawood. The caller identified himself as Usman Choudhari. She said that the caller told that she would be killed if the money was not paid.

The businesswoman said that she had received several such calls. She also produced before the police 20 audio clips to support her case. Investigations are on.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

dawood ibrahim, complaint, extortion case, business, woman, mumbai

Story first published: Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 6:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.