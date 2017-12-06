Mumbai businesswoman files complaint against Dawood

A businesswoman from Khar in Mumbai has filed a case against Dawood Ibrahim and several other gangsters in connection with a Rs 1 crore extortion case.

The case which was also filed against Dawood's close aide Chhota Shakeel has been registered by the Khar police. The complainant Shabnam Shaikh who runs a garment business had also filed a complaint in October against a caller who had identified himself as the bodyguard of a Bollywood actor.

She said that on November 3 she had received a call from Karachi from a person who demanded Rs 1 crore on behalf of Shakeel and Dawood. The caller identified himself as Usman Choudhari. She said that the caller told that she would be killed if the money was not paid.

The businesswoman said that she had received several such calls. She also produced before the police 20 audio clips to support her case. Investigations are on.

OneIndia News