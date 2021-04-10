YouTube
    Mumbai: BMC receives 90,000 Covishield doses amid complaints of shortage

    Mumbai, Apr 10: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday received 99,000 doses of Covishield vaccine after it complained of a shortage amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai. The municipal body said the vaccines will be distributed to the civic and government-run vaccine centres for vaccination.

    Vaccine shortage in Mumbai led to the temporary halting of vaccination across 75 vaccination centres in the city on Friday.

    The civic body announced on Friday evening that Covid-19 vaccination will be halted at all private centres till April 12 because of the shortage of vaccines and centres run by the government and the municipality will administer the shots to people on April 10 and April 11.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 20:33 [IST]
