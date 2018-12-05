  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai BJP man claims Michel's counsel is Youth Cong leader

    By Pti
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 5: A Mumbai BJP unit's spokesperson claimed Wednesday that the lawyer for Christian Michel, the alleged middleman chargesheeted in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, is a Youth Congress functionary.

    [Cong govt had investigated against AgustaWestland company, recovered money: Randeep Surjewala]

    Mumbai BJP man claims Michels counsel is Youth Cong leader
    Aljo K Joseph, the counsel for the accused in the AgustaWestland case

    Suresh Nakhua made the sensational claim in a tweet, saying Aljo K Joseph, the counsel for the accused in the AgustaWestland case, belongs to the Youth Congress. "BOOM.....Any guesses who is lawyer for Christian Michel ?Mr @Aljokjoseph , National incharge, legal department, Indian youth congress (Youth wing of Cong led by #OutonBail @rahulgandhi )" Nakhua tweeted.

    He told PTI that Joseph's Twitter profile has many photos of him with senior Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel and his designation in the Congress is also freely available (on social media).

    [With Michel in India, a fully paid junket to Italy comes back under the scanner]

    Asked about the issue, Joseph said his relations with the Congress were separate, and his profession was separate. He said he was only discharging his duties as a lawyer which has nothing to do with the Congress.

    Michel was Wednesday produced before a Delhi court which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI. He will again be produced in the court on December 10. Michel, who is a citizen of the United Kingdom, was brought to India Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE in connection with the case.

    PTI

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    agustawestland christian michel mumbai bjp youth congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue