Cong govt had investigated against AgustaWestland company, recovered money: Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi, Dec 5: After the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, Christian Michel, was extradited from Dubai, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday took a jibe at BJP and said that Modi ji is equally involved in all the scams.

''"Since morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is indulged in talking about baseless, fake and irrelevant things. He is equally involved in all the scams. His new name should be 'Daamdaar' as he's the 'sajhedaar' in all these scams at equal level,'' he said as reported by ANI.

''Congress government had investigated against AgustaWestland company, blacklisted it and recovered money from the company. When Modi Ji came, he protected, benefited and lifted the blacklist off the company.''

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, was Wednesday produced before a Delhi court which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI. He will again be produced in the court on December 10. Michel, who is a citizen of United Kingdom, was brought to India late Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE in connection with the case.