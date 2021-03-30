Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi among 10 districts with mot number of active Covid-19 cases

6 states account for over 78 per cent of India's fresh COVID-19 cases

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: The health ministry on Tuesday listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active COvid-19 cases, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

"There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a routine briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

It also added the weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65%. Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23%, Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82%, Chhattisgarh 8%, Madhya Pradesh 7.82%, Tamil Nadu 2.50%, Karnataka 2.45%, Gujarat 2.2% & Delhi 2.04%.

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 cases and Karnataka with 2,792 cases.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases, it said.

India''s total active cases has reached 5,40,720 with a net rise of 18,912 cases in a span of 24 hours.