YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi among 10 districts with mot number of active Covid-19 cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The health ministry on Tuesday listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active COvid-19 cases, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a routine briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

    It also added the weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65%. Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23%, Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82%, Chhattisgarh 8%, Madhya Pradesh 7.82%, Tamil Nadu 2.50%, Karnataka 2.45%, Gujarat 2.2% & Delhi 2.04%.

    'How coronavirus differs from other infectious lung diseases at cell-level decoded' 'How coronavirus differs from other infectious lung diseases at cell-level decoded'

    India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114.

    The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 cases and Karnataka with 2,792 cases.

    Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases, it said.

    India''s total active cases has reached 5,40,720 with a net rise of 18,912 cases in a span of 24 hours.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X