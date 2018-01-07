Mumbai: Fire doused at Shiv Shakti Industrial State building in Lower Parel

A day after Cinevista Studio blaze, fire broke out on first floor of three storey Shiv Shakti Industrial State building situated in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Sunday.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The blaze has been put out and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire erupted at Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg Area of Mumbai. The fire is set to have started at a television set where a shoot for a serial called 'Bepanah' was underway.

On December 28, a major fire at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel left 14 people dead. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

