Mumbai: Fire doused at Shiv Shakti Industrial State building in Lower Parel

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A day after Cinevista Studio blaze, fire broke out on first floor of three storey Shiv Shakti Industrial State building situated in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Sunday. 

Mumbai: After Cinevista Studio blaze, fire breaks out in Shiv Shakti Industrial State building
Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The blaze has been put out and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire erupted at Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg Area of Mumbai. The fire is set to have started at a television set where a shoot for a serial called 'Bepanah' was underway.

On December 28, a major fire at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel left 14 people dead. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

mumbai, fire

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.