  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Aaditya Arcade building near Charni road

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 13: At least eight people were rescued by the fire fighting officials after a fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

    Mumbai: 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Aaditya Arcade building near Charni road

    The fire has been categorised as 'level three fire'. Officials have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

    Maha polls: Shiv Sena releases manifesto, no mention of Aarey

    The cause of the fire is not known yet and the damage suffered is uncertain. A search operation is still underway.

    Earlier, a fire had broken out on Wednesday night at a subway road in Mumbai's Milan. However, no casualty was reported. The incident happened near Bombay Tyres in Santacruz West minutes before midnight.

    Fire incidents are frequent in Mumbai where millions live in cramped and dilapidated properties because of high rents. Many commercial outlets don't follow fire-safety regulations, giving an open invitation to tragedies.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai fire

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue