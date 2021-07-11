Param Bir Singh fined Rs 5,000 for not appearing before commission

Fake TRP case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet

As Mumbai stays on Level-3 of COVID-19 curbs, here is a look at what is open, what is not

Mumbai Samachar: India’s oldest newspaper to celebrate 200th anniversary on July 1 – thanks to loyal readers

Man climbs tree for mobile network, gets killed by lightening

Mumbai 7/11: The role played by the deadly 12 backed by Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: It is 15 years since the bloody 7/11 Mumbai train bombings. On this day 15 years back the backbone of Mumbai, its trains were attacked in a brutal fashion in which 209 were killed while over 700 injured.

In around 10 minutes on July 11 2006, seven blasts took place on the Western; one of the Suburban Railway in Mumbai. The trial in case dragged on for nearly 10 years and in 2015, a Special MCOCA court which had convicted 12 accused delivered the verdict on the quantum of sentence. 5 persons were awarded death penalty, while 7 others were given a lifer.

Let us take a look at the role that these convicts played:

Kamal Ansari: Helped Pakistani terrorists Aslam and Hafizullah cross into India through Indo-Nepal border.

Faisal Shaikh: Worked for Azam Cheema, the mastermind. He trained in Pakistan and even sent his brother Muzzamil and Tanvir to train.

Ehteshaam Siddiqui: Harboured Pakistani terrorists Ammu Jan, Sabir, Abu Bakr, Kasam Ali and Abu Hasan at Mumbra.

Naveed Hussain: Planted the bomb which exploded at Bandra station.

Asif Khan alias Junaid: Key conspirator Junaid housed Pakistani terrorists at his Mira Road residence. Procured rexine bags, utensils, ammonium nitrate, detonators and also assembled bombs. Planted bomb at Borivali station.

Dr Tanvir Ansari: Helped in assembling bombs.

Majid Mohammed Shafi: Helped Pakistani terrorists Sabir, Abu Bakr, Kasam Ali, Abu Hasan cross into India through Indo-Bangladesh border.

Shaikh Alam: Surveyed local trains to plan the blasts and planted the at Mira Road station.

Mohammad Sajid Ansari: Procured timer electric circuitry and other devices for 7/11. -Housed Pakistani terrorists Aslam and Haifzulla

Muzammil Shaikh: Surveyed local trains to plan the blasts.

Ansari, Sohail Shaikh: Received hawala money from absconding accused, Rizwan Dhaware for the exeucution of the blasts.

Zameer Shaikh: Surveyed local trains and helped assemble the bombs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 8:35 [IST]