A 19-year-old medical student fell from a moving local train while trying to fight off a thief on board near Juinagar railway station on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Rituja, was travelling in the ladies compartment of a Vashi-bound local train from Panvel late Saturday night, the police said.

"As the train was leaving Juinagar station the thief barged into the train around 11.45 PM on Saturday night. He robbed the woman of jewellery and tried to alight. The woman, having raised an alarm, attempted to stop the robbery but in the process fell down from the train," the official said.

The woman, who was returning home from Vadodara where she is studying, did not suffer major injuries as the train, which was approaching the Juinagar station, had reduced its speed.

The Railway police said that a case had been registered against an unknown person under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder) among others of the IIPC.

