Waterlogging in Mumbai: People asked not to step out unnecessarily

Heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai: NDRF to depute 12 teams in five coastal districts

Mumbai: 11 dead after residential building collapses on another

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 10: At least 11 people were killed and 18 injured after a double storeyed residential building collapsed on another structure at a slum in Mumbai's Malad late last night.

BMC, Mumbai's civic body is evacuating people from another three storey structure near by which is in a dilapidated condition. Many are still feared trapped under the debris.

The locals have joined the officials in extending help in evacuation work. The injured have been transported to a hospital in Kadivali. The hospital had received 18 injured persons, while 11 were brought dead.

The incident was reported at around 11.10 pm on Wednesday. The local police and fire brigade officials are also at the spot carrying out rescue operations.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 7:56 [IST]