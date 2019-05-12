  • search
    Mumbai: 10-year-old girl dies after fire breaks out near Dadar Police station

    Mumbai, May 12: A 10-year-old girl was killed in a fire that broke out in a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West) on Sunday afternoon around 1:40 pm.

    Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The affected structure located at Gokhale road is ground plus three-storey residential building.

    Odisha: Fire breaks out in Rajdhani Express

    According to TOI, fire brigade officials have said that one person trapped inside one of the rooms.

    The fire spread across electric wiring.

    mumbai fire

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
