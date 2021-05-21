Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Signs, symptoms? Is it a serious condition than Covid?

PM chokes up as he speaks of those who died due to COVID-19

New Delhi, May 21: Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that appears to be linked to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Most children who become infected with the COVID-19 virus have only a mild illness.

But in children who go on to develop MIS-C, some organs and tissues - such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes - become severely inflamed.

Signs and symptoms depend on which areas of the body are affected.

MIS-C is considered a syndrome - a group of signs and symptoms, not a disease - because much is unknown about it, including its cause and risk factors. Identifying and studying more children who have MIS-C may help to eventually find a cause.

MIS-C: Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) include

Fever that lasts 24 hours or longer

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Pain in the stomach

Skin rash

Feeling unusually tired

Fast heartbeat

Rapid breathing

Red eyes

Redness or swelling of the lips and tongue

Redness or swelling of the hands or feet

Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness

Enlarged lymph nodes

Emergency warning signs of MIS-C

Severe stomach pain Difficulty breathing Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds - depending on skin tone New confusion Inability to wake up or stay awake

How to prevent

Keep hands clean

Avoid people who are sick

Practice social distancing at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people

Wear cloth face masks in public settings

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth

Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you sneeze or cough

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces every day

Wash clothing and other items as needed

What we don't know about MIS-C

The exact cause of MIS-C is not known yet, but it appears to be an excessive immune response related to COVID-19. We also do not know if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health are working with doctors and researchers across the country to learn more about risk factors for MIS-C, share data, and improve diagnosis and treatment of MIS-C.