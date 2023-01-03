All conversions cannot be said to be illegal: SC agrees to hear MP govt's plea against HC order

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that an owner of a cinema hall has the right to regulate movies goers from carrying food and beverage from outside into the movie hall.

The court, however, reiterated that cinemas should not object to food carried by parents for their infants.

"Cinemas are private properties. The owner can decide on the rights of prohibition. If one wants to take jalebi (a sweet dish) inside the cinema hall, the owner has the right to object to the same, stating that after eating jalebi, the person might wipe his hands with the chair and ruin it unnecessarily," said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"Hygienic drinking water is available for everyone for free and food for infants is also allowed, but not every food can be allowed inside the premises," the CJI added.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 16:54 [IST]