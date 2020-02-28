Multiple abrasions, deep cuts by sharp objects says Ankit Sharma’s autopsy report

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 28: The autopsy report of the martyred Intelligence Bureau official, Ankit Sharma says that the body had multiple abrasion, deep cuts caused by sharp objects.

    He was stabbed multiple times, the report also says.

    Multiple abrasion, deep cuts by sharp edge objects, the report said. This suggests that Sharma was stabbed multiple times.

    The police have booked AAP leader, Tahir Hussain for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was booked following a complaint given by Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma.

    Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. He was found dead in the Chand Bagh area, which was affected by communal riots. His body was found in a drain. His mother said that some people took him and two others and killed them.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
