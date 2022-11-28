Multilingual preachers at Mosques during 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

New Delhi, Nov 28: Qatar which is hostigthe 2022 FIFA World Cup has come under scrutiny for the many decisions that have been taken. Qatar is also drawing flak for using a variety of strategies to covert people to Islam.

A report said that said that the Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Doha, Qatar's capital has become a hotspot for proselytization of non-Muslim visitors.

A media report said at the Mosque, multilingual male and female and female preachers explain Islam's religion and tolerance to the visiting tourists. Visitors are being encouraged to watch electronic boards on Islam which are on display in over 30 languages. They are also positioned in a way that is allows visitors to view them on their phones.

Outside the 2022 World Cup venue, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has erected a pavilion where people are being introduced to Islam and its teachings. The report also said that the Hadith's, which are the actions, words or habits of Prophet Mohammad are found on the walls to attract non-Muslim tourists who visit Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The employees of the Qatar Guest Centre are stationed at the Mosque's entrance to promote Islam. They welcome non-Muslims and answer their queries about the Mosque and also arrange for visitors to enter the Mosque after prayers in order to acquaint themselves with the ambience of the Mosque.

What Majid Freeman said:

On November 22, Majeed Freeman said that over 500 people have converted to Islam. Freeman was one of the voices during the Leicester violence in which Hindus were attacked said in a tweet earlier this month, 'Allahu Akbar, we have heard from local daees in Qatar that 500 people have embraced Islam recently. Here is a Mexican fan who took his shahada. Thousands of fans around the world are there. May they get an opportunity to see the beauty of Islam and may Allah guide them.

On November 23 videos went viral with the claim that a Brazilian family of six converted to Islam. The father, mother and four children-3 girls and a boy were seen pronouncing the testimony of faith or Shahadah prompted by the preacher.

یک خانواده برازیلی که برای تشویق تیم فوتبال این کشور در جام جهانی در دوحه بسر می‌برد، به دین اسلام مشرف شد.

_____

A Brazilian family converts to Islam during the World Cup in Qatar.#ArianaNews #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #Brazil #Islam pic.twitter.com/MPImXMJH0i — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) November 23, 2022

Qatar won the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December 2010. Owing to the soaring heat in Qatar, FIFA moved the World Cup to winter for the first time ever to protect the players from the 50 degree celsius heat. The tournament is being held in Qatar and during the duration of the tournament between November 20 and December 18, the country is expected witness 1.2 million international visitors.

