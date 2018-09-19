Mullapali Ramachandran appointed KPCC chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19: Mullapali Ramachandran has been appointed as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief. Ramachadran's appointment as KPCC chief was approved by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi also appointed three working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee -- K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and K Suresh, a party statement said.

K Murleedharan has also been named the chairman of the state campaign committee.

Ramachandran a Member of Parliament for Vatakara constituency. He is the son of veteran freedom fighter Mullappally Gopalan.