Mulayam Singh Yadav's rare pics with PM Modi, other politicians
New Delhi, Oct 10: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness, was a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
He had shared warm relationships with leaders across the parties. As the country mourns the demise of the SP founder, let's take a look at some of the rare and unseen pictures of Yadav with politicians that include Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mulayam Singh Yadav with Narendra Modi and Dharam Singh
SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav sharing a light moment with Narendra Modi (then Gujarat CM) and ex-Karnataka CM Dharam Singh.
PM Modi (then Gujarat CM with Yadav)
Undated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav
Yadav with his one-time rival Mayawati
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanging greetings with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati during their joint election campaign rally in Mainpuri in 2019.
Yadav with Cong president Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh at an Iftar Party hosted by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi in 2001.
Mulayam Singh Yadav with Ex-Pm Manmohan Singh
Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh exchanging greetings with then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the 51st national development council meeting in New Delhi in 2005.
Modi, Jayalalitha with Yadav
Then Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu; Narendra Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav and J Jayalalithaa having words at the 51st National Development council meeting in New Delhi.
PM Modi with SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanging warm gestures during the swearing-in ceremony new Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow in 2017.