YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mulayam Singh Yadav's rare pics with PM Modi, other politicians

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness, was a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

    He had shared warm relationships with leaders across the parties. As the country mourns the demise of the SP founder, let's take a look at some of the rare and unseen pictures of Yadav with politicians that include Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    'Irreparable loss to country': Prez Murmu condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death'Irreparable loss to country': Prez Murmu condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

    Mulayam Singh Yadav with Narendra Modi and Dharam Singh

    Mulayam Singh Yadav with Narendra Modi and Dharam Singh

    SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav sharing a light moment with Narendra Modi (then Gujarat CM) and ex-Karnataka CM Dharam Singh.

    PM Modi (then Gujarat CM with Yadav)

    PM Modi (then Gujarat CM with Yadav)

    Undated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

    Yadav with his one-time rival Mayawati

    Yadav with his one-time rival Mayawati

    Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanging greetings with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati during their joint election campaign rally in Mainpuri in 2019.

    Yadav with Cong president Sonia Gandhi

    Yadav with Cong president Sonia Gandhi

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh at an Iftar Party hosted by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi in 2001.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav with Ex-Pm Manmohan Singh

    Mulayam Singh Yadav with Ex-Pm Manmohan Singh

    Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh exchanging greetings with then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the 51st national development council meeting in New Delhi in 2005.

    Modi, Jayalalitha with Yadav

    Modi, Jayalalitha with Yadav

    Then Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu; Narendra Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav and J Jayalalithaa having words at the 51st National Development council meeting in New Delhi.

    PM Modi with SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

    PM Modi with SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanging warm gestures during the swearing-in ceremony new Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow in 2017.

    Comments

    More MULAYAM SINGH YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav death hospital gurugram

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X