    Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, being given life-saving drugs, says hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 05: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has continued to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram. His condition has remained critical, said the hospital.

    Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

    The SP founder is being administered with life-saving drugs, it added. "Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle.

    Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence.

    A long-time parliamentarian, he is currently the Member of Parliament, representing the constituency of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, and has also earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh and Sambhal constituencies.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 17:15 [IST]
    X