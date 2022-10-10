Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away; condolences pour in

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 10: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

The news has been announced by his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav. "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more," the Twitter handle of SP quoted Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolence over the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest."

President Draupadi Murmu said the death is an irreparable loss to the country. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" her condolence tweet read.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh recalled his meetings with Yadav and said, "Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief."

देश में जब भी मर्यादित और संसदीय परम्पराओं वाली राजनीति की चर्चा होगी, तो मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का ज़िक्र जरूर होगा।



उनका जाना देश की समाजवादी विचारधारा और राजनीति के लिए बड़ी क्षति है।



मेरा सौभाग्य है कि वो सदन में मेरे साथी सदस्य रहे और उनका हमेशा सहयोग मिला।



नमन 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/p4sswDvTeq — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence.

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

A long-time parliamentarian, he is currently the Member of Parliament, representing the constituency of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, and has also earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh and Sambhal constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era.

"The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," the UP CM said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, the CM said.

As per SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the final rites will be performed at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

Groomed by leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain, Yadav was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh in 1967.

Yadav served eight terms there. In 1975, during Indira Gandhi's imposition of the Emergency, Yadav was arrested and kept in custody for 19 months.

He first became a state minister in 1977. Later, in 1980, he became the president of the Lok Dal (People's Party) in Uttar Pradesh which became a part of the Janata Dal (People's Party) afterwards.

In 1982, he was elected leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and held that post until 1985. When the Lok Dal party split, Yadav launched the Krantikari Morcha party.

Yadav first became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989.

He became the Chief Minister for the second time in 1992 and the third time in 2003.