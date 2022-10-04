UP polls: Where and in which polling booth will Mulayam Singh Yadav's family cast votes? Deets inside

Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to remain critical: Medanta Hospital

New Delhi, Oct 04: A day after former Former UP CM & Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital's to the Critical Care Unit (CCU), the hospital said he continued to remain critical and is being treated by a 'comprehensive team of specialists'.

The hospital in a statement said,''Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, is still critical and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.''

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, the party said. The 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria, sources informed PTI.

The family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital after getting the news, the news agency reported quoting sources.

Mulayam Singh Yadav treated by specialists, says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Also, the party had advised the workers not to rush to the hospital. He has been under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to inquire about his father's health. The PM, during his call, assured all possible help to the Yadav family, sources informed news agency ANI.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as the union defence minister. He has been elected to the UP legislative assembly ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. He is currently the sitting MP from Mainpuri in Lok Sabha.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 14:01 [IST]