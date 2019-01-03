Mulayam Singh says, the SP under Akhilesh has not done enough to counter the BJP

New Delhi, Jan 3: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is all set to forge an alliance with different ideologies and people in Uttar Pradesh to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but patron of the party Mulayam Singh is of the different view when he says that the party is not doing enough to counter the ruling dispensation.

Mulayam Singh said that the kind of preparation is required to counter the BJP in the state is nowhere in the sight. The BJP has already done a lot more preparations in the state and is way ahead of its rivals. He has warned his son and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav that he has a very big responsibility on his shoulders. He must try to fulfill it with all alacrity but he has failed to live up to the expectation so far.

Mulayam Singh has also emphasized that women workers must also be given more and more responsibilities in the organisation. He said that if girls remain with the party, the entire family will remain with the party. He also talked about youths to be in discipline. He said, "I will go among workers to tell them to work hard. Let the party decides programmes for me, I will come to them. Not only in Uttar Pradesh but even in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh." Strengthen the SP is such that even if all votes of the party are voted, the BJP will be defeated, he added.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that the SP is the party of youth who are flag bearer of change. They will once again change the government first at the Centre then at the state. With the new year, just date has changed and see the happiness of people, but when the BJP government will change you won't be able to imagine the happiness of people.

The BJP was in the line of fire of the SP leader when he said that telling lie and cheating people are tantamount to corruption in democracy. A lie that started from Delhi has reached Lucknow. The entire country is ruled by lies. He held the BJP responsible for hatred and divide in the society.