Education deficit breeds illiteracy and poverty in the next generation, and India's rural regions are already grappling with these issues. Most people promise to want to enhance literacy and abolish poverty, but only some are committed to the cause. Many pretend to help people from the surface for fame and applause. Mukesh Tandi is a well-known politician who is more than just pretence. He works with the unprivileged of the society to provide them with the right schooling and is also looking into generating funds for the community by directing potential tourism.

Manish Tandi is extremely committed to the Pundlota region in providing them with education. He has built a comprehensive, high-tech library for curious kids to learn more about international and domestic advancements. The library offers simple access to the internet and technology. Moreover, it has a large selection of books from a variety of educational areas and genres. It is notable how a rural sector has a better library than many developed areas. Even in the metropolis, there are surprisingly few libraries with such amenities. He recognizes the importance of education in reducing poverty and improving the social status of the underprivileged. He quotes a famous saying of Barack Obama, "The best anti-poverty program is a world-class education". Mukesh acknowledges that price hikes of stationery and study materials are preventing students from enrolling in advanced learning setup. He is working day and night to address this issue and find a plausible solution as well. The library is brimming with students eager to soak up as much information as possible. They want to make the most out of this golden opportunity served to them.

Mukesh Tandi has reshaped the path that goes to the sacred site of Shiv Temple to increase money and create livelihoods in the rural area of Pundlota. Travellers, visitors, and pilgrims who have previously been unable to reach the historic site will benefit from the better road conditions. In addition, he also wants to inculcate in-demand skillsets amongst the job-seeking section of society. He recognizes that personality development is a key factor for cracking job interviews and hence is planning to shift his focus to that segment. He is teaching the people of the rural sector the importance of higher education and how it will help them come of their poverty.

Amongst many pretentious political figures, Mukesh Tandi is a breath of fresh air. He is inspiring and motivating people around him.

