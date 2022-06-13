YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mr Kabini no more: Wildlife lovers mourn 60-year-old elephant with longest tusks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 13: Wildlife lovers are mourning the death of Bhogeshwara, a 60-year-old elephant popularly known as 'Mr Kabini'. He died of natural causes, triggering an outpouring of grief on the social media.

    The majestic elephant, a photographer's delight for its long tusks, was a common sight at the Kabini backwaters and in the Nagarahole and Bandipur ranges. It is said to be Asia's longest-tusked jumbo.

    Mr Kabini no more: Wildlife lovers mourn 60-year-old elephant with longest tusks
    Mr Kabini

    According to reports, one of his tusks measured 2.54 metres (8 feet) long and the other was 2.34 metres (7.5 feet). Both the tusks almost touched the ground and watching it roaming in the thick jungle was a visual treat.

    "It's distressing to know the passing away of #Bhogeshwara, 60 years old elephant famously known as Mr. Kabini. The elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks.He breathed his last at Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve,''tweeted Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

    Tributes poured in for the animal, who starred in many documentaries.

    Comments

    More WILDLIFE News  

    Read more about:

    wildlife elephant

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X