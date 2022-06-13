Viral: Lions cling to Giraffe's back in risky attack, what happens next is incredible

Mr Kabini no more: Wildlife lovers mourn 60-year-old elephant with longest tusks

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jun 13: Wildlife lovers are mourning the death of Bhogeshwara, a 60-year-old elephant popularly known as 'Mr Kabini'. He died of natural causes, triggering an outpouring of grief on the social media.

The majestic elephant, a photographer's delight for its long tusks, was a common sight at the Kabini backwaters and in the Nagarahole and Bandipur ranges. It is said to be Asia's longest-tusked jumbo.

According to reports, one of his tusks measured 2.54 metres (8 feet) long and the other was 2.34 metres (7.5 feet). Both the tusks almost touched the ground and watching it roaming in the thick jungle was a visual treat.

"It's distressing to know the passing away of #Bhogeshwara, 60 years old elephant famously known as Mr. Kabini. The elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks.He breathed his last at Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve,''tweeted Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

It’s distressing to know the passing away of #Bhogeshwara, 60 years old elephant famously known as Mr. Kabini.



The elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks.



He breathed his last at Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/P5fMjiimEb — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 12, 2022

Tributes poured in for the animal, who starred in many documentaries.

Sad, he is no more. He was known as Mr. Kabini. He was friendly, I had an opportunity to photograph and film him. Such a cool headed guy he was. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mx17Vf40o1 — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) June 12, 2022

Mr Kabini Rip Bhogeshwara The Best elephant I have seen in my life pic.twitter.com/vMaqfGOUWz — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) June 12, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 17:19 [IST]