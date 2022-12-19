MP’s speaker dares Shahrukh Khan to watch Pathaan with daughter and upload photo

What makers of 'Pathaan' failed to learn from the success of 'RRR' or 'Kantara'

New Delhi, Dec 19: Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly Girish Gautam has opposed the Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Shahrukh Khan should watch the film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching the movie with his daughter, Gautam said. I challenge you to make similar movie on the Prophet, the MP assembly speaker also said.

He said this ahead of a five-day winter session which begins today and the growing demand to ban the film in theatres. The issue is also likely to be discussed in the assembly by the ruling BJP.

Not just the BJP, but senior Congress leaders including the leader of the opposition Dr. Govind Singh has opposed the films saying it is against our values.

It is not about Pathaan, but paridhan (clothes) former union minister, Suresh Pachouri said. He added that in Indian culture, any woman wearing such clothes and publicly displaying that scene will not be permissible by anyone. It may be Hindus, Muslims or followers of any other religion.

Last week, MP's Home Minister, Narrotam Mishra had objected to the song, 'Besharam' in the film.

The costume in the song is objectionable he said while commenting on Deepika Padukone's saffron coloured bikini.

I advise the makers of the movie to fix the objectionable parts of the song. He also reminded that Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang in JNU. Here mentality was exposed then. I believe that this title Besharam Rang is also objectionable. The way in which the colour saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable he had said. Changes have to be made to and if the same is not done, then we may have to take a call on whether or not the movie should be screened in Madhya Pradesh, Mishra also said.

The statement by Mishra came two days after the makers of the movie Pathaan released the song 'Besharam Rang' which features the movie's lead Deepika Padukone opposite the male leader Shahrukh Khan.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan the movie also stars John Abraham.

