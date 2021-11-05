MPBSE Exam for Class 10, 12 to begin on February 12: Check complete schedule

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The MPBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held from February 12 onwards. More details are available on the official website.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education said that the the MP Board Class 10 and 12 theory exams will be continued till March 20 2022. The MPBSE 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 will be held until March 31 2022.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the Board of Secondary Education. Theoretical exam will be conducted till 20th March 2022 and practical exam will be conducted till 31st March 2022.

"For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education

Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022," the board said in a social media post.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 13:39 [IST]