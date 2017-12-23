MPBSE Class 10 exam date

The MPBSE Class 10 exam will begin after holi. The date of the board exam has been scheduled to begin on March 1 2018. The exam time table (Date Sheet) is available on the official website.

MPBSE will begin the class 12 board exams for both regular and vocational courses on 1 March; however the class 10 exams will begin after the Holi festival. The high school certificate exam (class 10) will begin on 5 March with third language (general) as the first paper.

Class 10 exams will continue till 31 March 2018, whereas higher secondary exams will be over on 3 April 2018.

Saturday, December 23, 2017
