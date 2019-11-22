  • search
    MP woman kills husband, buries him under kitchen slab and continues to cook food above

    Anuppur (MP), Nov 22: A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district allegedly killed her lawyer husband a month ago, buried him in the house and then set up a kitchen above to destroy all evidence of the crime, police said on Friday.

    Accused Pratima Banawal (32), a resident of Kotma, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters and over 500 kilomtres from state capital Bhopal, to mislead the police, even filed a missing person complaint about her deceased husband Mohit (34), Kotma Sub Divisional Officer of Police K N Prasad said.

    "Mohit's brother Arjun would often ask Pratima about the disappearance of the lawyer. However, she would pick up fights on the issue. The suspicions of Arjun and the people in the vicinity were also aroused as she never allowed them to enter her house, abusing them and behaving very aggressively," he said.

    "On Thursday, she locked the house and left when people wanted to enter it. They, however, managed to break in and were confronted with a foul odour in the house, after which the police was called in," Prasad said.

    A police team dug up a part of the house, which formed the kitchen, and exhumed Mohit's corpse, and sent it for autopsy, he informed. "She strangled Mohit with a wire on October 22 and then buried the corpse in the house. We are questioning her to find out more details," Prasad said.

