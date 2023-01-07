MP to host 3-day NRI meet from tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the mega event '17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention' in Indore while President Draupadi Murmu will preside over its valedictory session.

New Delhi, Jan 7: Madhya Pradesh is all set to organize the 3-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention at Indore. The 17th PBD will start from 8th January and last till 11th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the mega event while President Draupadi Murmu will preside over its valedictory session.

The theme of the convention this time is "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal". This is the biggest event that celebrates the contribution of Indians living abroad in nation building as well as bringing laurels with their contribution to the host countries. Nevertheless, this event will also see winners receiving Pravasi Bharatiya Samman from the President.

Apart from the Prime Minister and President speaking at the event, there will also be a welcome remark from External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too is scheduled to address the delegates.

Why is 17 the edition of PBD so special?

All the previous 16 PBD events have been massive successes not just in terms of participation but the attention they received. However, this edition is set to become a grand event as there are more than 3,500 Diaspora members from around 70 different countries participating. At the same time this will be the first physical event to be held after Covid hit the world and India.

PBD is organized to celebrate the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915 on January 9. The first event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held in 2003 and from then onwards it has been held to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community in building a prosperous India. Wherever they are but they are Indians in their heart and that is why PBD is such a mega success.

Jaishankar louds diaspora's contribution

These days India's Foreign Minister is receiving huge fanfare on social media for his eloquence and knowledge; however, he also appreciates the role Indian Diaspora is playing in the world and for India. He in his message says that even during testing times of the pandemic, India's diaspora displayed great devotion and commitment towards their motherland.

He welcomed the Indian Diaspora and wrote that during the forthcoming 17th PBD Convention, the diaspora will have the opportunity and the platform to share its ideas and sentiments about India's future development. He invited and urged the Indian diaspora to visit India and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

