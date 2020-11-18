YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP to constitute cow cabinet, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Nov 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to constitute a cow cabinet for the conservation and promotion of cow cattle in the state.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the Cow Cabinet. The first meeting of the Gau cabinet will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on the day of Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary Salaria Agar Malwa," said the CM.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X