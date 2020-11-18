For Quick Alerts
MP to constitute cow cabinet, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India
Bhopal, Nov 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to constitute a cow cabinet for the conservation and promotion of cow cattle in the state.
"Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the Cow Cabinet. The first meeting of the Gau cabinet will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on the day of Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary Salaria Agar Malwa," said the CM.