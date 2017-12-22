MP: Teacher caught on camera for getting back massage from student

MP school teacher gets massage from student, Watch Video | Oneindia news

A teacher was caught on camera getting a back massage from a student in a Government school in Damoh's Madiyado in Madhya Pradesh. The local administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

According to Deepak Joshi,School Education Minister,''We has asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident, teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report.''

The incident has yet again raised questions over the standard and seriousness with which students are taught in government schools.

A similar incident came to light last year when a video showing a teacher at a government-run school in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district being given a massage by his students had gone viral.

