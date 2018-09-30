MP polls: 'In talks with Gondwana Ganatantra party for an alliance', says Akhilesh Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 30: Samajwadi Party announced on Saturday that it would tie-up with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) led by Heera Singh Markam, which has stronghold in tribal regions of Shahdol and Balaghat, for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to media, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said,''We are in talks with Gondwana Ganatantra party for an alliance. As far as Congress is concerned, the onus is on them to take all like minded parties together.''

Areas within Madhya Pradesh that lie on the Uttar Pradesh border, such as Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chattarpur, Satna and Rewa have considerable SP support base and comprise 34 Assembly segments.

Also Read | What will be the fate of SP and BSP alliance considering reservation in promotion issue?

The Samajwadi Party is planning to contest 24 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, according to its leaders.

The announcement came hours after SP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh announced that the party would contest two dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party has already invited applications from potential candidates by October 3.

Also Read | Mulayam, Akhilesh share stage at SP rally in Delhi

Meanwhile, BSP had also walked away after Congress leadership put down its demand for 30 to 35 seats; the former recently released its own list of 22 candidates for the upcoming polls.