MP Pappu Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha, alleges Bihar govt trying to arrest him

Patna, Jan 13: Controversial politician Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, is back in the news, once again. According to reports, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Madhepura has offered his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday.

The leader of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) alleged that the ruling government in Bihar run by the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is harassing him by trying to obstruct his work as a public servant.

The MP added that the ruling Bihar government was also trying to arrest him in false cases.

"Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan(Pappu Yadav) writes to LS speaker,offers to resign from the house saying Bihar Govt was 'trying to obstruct his work as a public servant and was trying to arrest him in false cases'," tweeted ANI.

In his resignation letter to Mahajan, Yadav reportedly highlighted all his grouses which forced him to take the decision. However, Mahajan is yet to issue a statement in this regard.

Last year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati resigned from the Rajya Sabha after complaining that her voice was being muzzled.

A few days ago, Yadav was in news after reports stated that his cricketer son Sarthak Ranjan was selected for Delhi-T20s without playing a match.

