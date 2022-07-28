This lady set out to collect firewood and returned with a diamond worth…

MP man gets Rs 3,419 crore electricity bill, falls ill

India

oi-Prakash KL

Gwalior, July 28: A Madhya Pradesh man got the shock of his life after receiving a power bill of a whopping Rs 3,419 crore!

Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was shocked, but her father-in-law fell ill after coming to know about the bill. Much to the relief of the worried Gupta family, who are residents of Shiv Vihar Colony in the city, the Madhya Pradesh government-run power company blamed "human error" and issued a corrected bill of Rs 1,300.

Gupta's husband Sanjeev Kankane said his father fell ill after seeing the huge figure on the electricity bill for the domestic consumption for July.

The bill, released on July 20, was cross-verified through the portal of the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MPMKVVC) but was found to be correct, he claimed.

The bill was later corrected by the state power company, said Mr Kankane.

MPMKVVC general manager Nitin Manglik blamed human error for the huge power bill and said action has been taken against the employees concerned.

"An employee entered the consumer number in place of the units consumed in the software, resulting in the bill with a higher amount. The corrected bill of ₹ 1,300 has been issued to the power consumer," he said.

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 17:55 [IST]