    MP lifts all Covid-19 restrictions: Cinema halls, malls, restaurants, schools to operate with 100% capacity

    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Nov 17: Madhya Pradesh government has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in the state with immediate effect, Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday.

    All the social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings will be allowed to take place with full capacity, he said. The government has lifted restrictions on conducting fairs, ceremonies, weddings and funerals in Madhya Pradesh.

    MP lifts all Covid-19 restrictions: Cinema halls, malls, restaurants, schools to operate with 100% capacity

    "Night curfew will be lifted tonight. Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate with 100% capacity," news agency ANI quoted Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying.

    However, every activity should be conducted following COVID-appropriate behaviour. "Masks and social distancing are mandatory. All shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers & cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated," the CM said.

    The state had imposed the lockdown to combat the second wave of Covid-19. The restrictions have been lifted in a phased manner. With the active Covid-19 cases coming down to 77, the state government has decided to lift curfew and other restrictions.

    Since the start of the pandemic, the state reported 7,92,981 Covid-19 cases. Four fresh cases were recorded with one fatality and eight patients recovered on Tuesday. The death toll in the state due to the disease stands at 10,525.

    Till now, 7,82,379 patients have recuperated from the infection, the health bulletin said.

    madhya pradesh coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 16:56 [IST]
