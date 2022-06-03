For Quick Alerts
MP Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in money laundering case
India
New Delhi, Jun 3: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and two others' anticipatory bail applications were dismissed by the Special CBI court on Friday in connection with a money laundering case connected with the Chinese Visa scam case, news agency ANI reported.
Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 17:14 [IST]