    MP Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in money laundering case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 3: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and two others' anticipatory bail applications were dismissed by the Special CBI court on Friday in connection with a money laundering case connected with the Chinese Visa scam case, news agency ANI reported.

    karti chidambaram money laundering case

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 17:14 [IST]
