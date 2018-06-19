Send pics of preparations of International Yoga Day: MP Governor

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel has directed all the universities of the state to send photos of the preparations of International Yoga Day. The universities have been asked to send the names of the students and teachers who will be participating in the event till 4 pm today.

Anandiben Patel has given standing instructions requiring educational institutions to send a report to Raj Bhavan comprising details including photographs, number of participants and a CD of the function. Patel has also instructed universities and colleges to hold seminars, debates, competitions and other events on International Yoga Day, reported CNN News18 on June 18.

The Congress has objected to the governor's action. Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Vivek Tankha tweeted, "Constitutionally a governor has no role or power to reach out directly. Governor only works on aid and advice of cabinet, barring very few exceptions. Pls don't lay down wrong precedents, Madam Governor."

MP Gov tells colleges to observe yoga day,send photos,videos as proof. Constitutionally a Gov has no role or power to reach out directly. Gov only works on aid & advice of cabinet - barring v few exceptions. Pls don’t lay down wrong precedents Madam Gov — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 19, 2018

