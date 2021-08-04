WATCH: Stampede-like situation at Ujjain temple, covid rules go for a toss, take a look

Personal branding of BJP: Madhya Pradesh govt to print pictures of PM, CM on ration bags

MP floods update: Over 1,200 villages affected, Amit Shah speaks to CM Chouhan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 04: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

In his telephonic conversation, Shah assured Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.

"Spoke to Shri @chouhanshivraj ji and inquired about the flood situation in some parts of Madhya Pradesh which occurred due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers. The state is being given all help for relief work from the Centre. In this difficult time, the Modi government is standing with the people of the state," he tweeted in Hindi.

Torrential rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have affected 1,171 villages, especially Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people from flooded areas so far.

At least 200 villages are still marooned.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 13:03 [IST]