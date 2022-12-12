MP Congress leader Raja Pateria asks people to ‘be ready to kill Modi, later cites misinterpretation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 12: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister, Raja Pateria stirred a controversy when he asked people to be ready to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of the Congress leader went viral on the social media in which he is heard telling the people to be prepared to kill Modi in order to remove evil from society. In the video he can be heard saying that PM Modi will end elections, divide people based on religion.Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime, he added while saying, 'you should be ready to kill Modi.. kill in the sense of defeating him.'

The video was shared by BJP's Madhya Pradesh state spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodiya on Facebook and Twitter.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT Cell Chief, also shared the video and said, ' the Congress is increasingly getting desperate and planning to assassinate PM Modi. We have seen how Channi's administration, in the run-up to Punjab elections, almost executed the plan...."

संविधान बचाना है तो मोदी की हत्या करने के लिए तत्पर रहो - एमपी कांग्रेस नेता राजा पटेरिया।



The Congress is increasingly getting desperate and planning to assassinate PM Modi. We have seen how Channi’s administration, in the run up to Punjab elections, almost executed the plan… pic.twitter.com/wtsQpgVRWo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 12, 2022

The BJP leaders have urged Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra to initiate action against Pateria. Mishra while speaking to the media said that he had heard the statements and it is clear that thesis not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress. The Congress of Italy and mentality of Italy is Mussolini. I am asking the SP to get an FIR done immediately he had said. As per reports, Mishra has instructed the police officials at the Panna Police Station to register the FIR against Pateria.

PM Modi has revived age-old historical connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Thakur

Following this Pateria claimed that his statement was misinterpreted. He said that he is a man who believes in Gandhi. I cannot talk like this. I only meant that the political environment where it is necessary to defeat Modi to save the Constitution, he added. To protect the minorities, it is necessary to defeat Modi. My statement about the killing of Modi has been completely misinterpreted, he also added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 15:18 [IST]