MP CM says terror, appeasement hallmark of Congress rule

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jabalpur, July 04: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that appeasement and terrorism thrive under Congress governments, citing the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan and killing of a chemist in Maharashtra allegedly for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    In Maharashtra, the Congress was a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government that collapsed last Wednesday.

    "The Congress always indulged in the politics of appeasement. Terrorism and injustice rise under Congress rule," Chouhan said while addressing a public meeting here to drum up support for BJP's candidates in the urban civic polls.

    Referring to the killing of the tailor in Udaipur, Chouhan said in Rajasthan throats of people are slit under Congress rule. "What is the reason in Rajasthan which is ruled by Congress? Throats of people are slit there. Later, one such case came to light in Maharashtra where their (Congress) government was in power. Now that government has collapsed," he added.

    Sharma was suspended by BJP amid a huge outrage over her comments on Prophet Mohammad which she had made during a TV debate.

    Chouhan said BJP strongly believes in respecting all sections of society and all faiths.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 8:24 [IST]
    X