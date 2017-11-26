MP: Cabinet approves death penalty for convicts raping 12 years and below

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the death sentence for rape convicts in the cases involving girls of 12 years of age and below.

The cabinet also passed a resolution for death sentence for gangrape convicts and approved amendment in the penal code to increase the fine and punishment for rape convicts.

Confirming this, Jayant Malaiya, Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister said, "Any person convicted for raping 12-year-old minor or below will be sentenced to death."

The amendment will be presented in the winter session of the state assembly, which begins on Monday.

This comes after multiple cases of sexual violence against girl child and women surfaced in the state, making it one of the most unsafe places.

Recently, four people were arrested for the rape of a 10-year-old girl in the state's capital. Among those arrested were a 67-year-old man and a woman as well.

OneIndia News