MP Bypolls Results 2020: Kamal Nath accepts defeat

Bhopal, Nov 10: With the Congress trailing in 28 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, party's state president Kamal Nath returned home, saying he accepts whatever the people have decided.

"I accept the decision of the people. Thank the voters," Congress' Kamal Nath said on Tuesday as he conceded defeat in MP bypoll.

BJP is all set for a big win as it bagged 1 seat and is leading in 20 while Congress and BSP are leading in 6 and 1 seats respectively.

The bypoll was crucial for former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena constituency. However, three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government including Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli), Girraj Dandotia (Dimani) and OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon) are trailing behind their Congress rivals.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, had contested the byelection held on November 3 for which a voter turnout of 70.27 per cent was recorded.