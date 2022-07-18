MP bus accident: 13 dead, 15 rescued; PM Modi condoles

Bhopal, July 18: At least 13 people were killed after a Maharashtra Roadways bus they were travelling in fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The bus carrying 55 people was enroute from Indore to Pune when it fell off the bridge over Narmada river after the driver lost his balance, as per the reports.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,"

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due in the incident. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 15 people were rescued.

The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said. The bus left from MP's Indore city in the morning and was heading to Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, MSRTC officials said.

Twelve bodies have been retrieved from the bus, MP Home Department's Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot, he added. After getting information, Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the Khargone and Dhar collectors to rush to the spot to launch a rescue operation, officials said.

The river current was strong, Mishra said, adding that the rescue operation was on.

The ill-fated bus was from the Amalner depot in Jalgaon district, MSRTC officials told PTI.

The bus departed from Indore city around 7.30 am and was going to Amalner, they said. Officials concerned from Jalgaon rushed to the accident spot. The MSRTC officials said they were in touch with the local administration which was conducting the search and rescue work at the spot.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed MSRTC to provide ex gratia of 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the bus accident in Narmada river, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.