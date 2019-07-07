  • search
    MP bureaucrat Niyaz Khan wants to change his name, says it might save him

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 07: A Senior Madhya Pradesh officer, who has written several novels, including one on underworld don Abu Salem, has been looking for a new name for his book to hide his Muslim identity.

    Ahmed Khan, a bureaucrat, said that new name is a must to save himself from the sword of hate.

    Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, senior officer Niyaz Khan expressed fears over hate crimes and mob lynching incidents in the country, stating he has been looking for a new name to hide his "Muslim identity".

    Year 2018 saw the biggest instances of religious hate crime in India: Report

    "For the last six months I am looking for a new name for this book and for myself so that I could hide my Muslim identity. To save myself from the sword of hate it is must," Khan posted.

    The MP bureaucrat suggested that even Bollywood actors from his community should consider changing their names as even top stars have begun generating flop movies.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
