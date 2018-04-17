MP Board Class 10, Class 12 results 2018 expected on this date

The MP Board Class 10, Class 12 results 2018 are expected to be declared soon. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

Nearly 20,00,000 students, including 7,69,000 Class 12 candidates and 11,48,000 Class 10 examinees, wrote the exams conducted by the board. The Class 12 board exam started from March 1 and ended on April 3 and Class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 31.

For the first time the board introduced several measures, including separate question papers and formatted laptops and tablets, for disabled students in the state to help write their answers. They were also provided an extra time of one hour, a gap of at least three days between two papers and separate timetable.

In 2017, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 49.9 (51.46 for girls and 48.5 for boys) and that of Class 12 was 67.8 -72.3% girls and 64.1% boys.

The results for the MP Board Class 10, Class 12 would be declared in the third week of May. In case of a delay it would be declared in the last week of May.

